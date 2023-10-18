Chinese Communist Party Xi speaking at the Belt and Road forum:

belt and road cooperation has progressed from sketching the outline into filling in the details, blueprints turned into real projects

This network has boosted the flow of goods, capital, technology and human resources into countries involved

Only when the world is good, China will be good; and only when China is good, the world will be good

Taking economic interdependence as a risk will not make one's own life better or speed up one's own development

Ideological confrontation, geopolitical rivalry and bloc politics are not a choice for us; what we stand against are unilateral sanctions, economic coercion, decoupling and supply chain disruption

Chinese modernisation is not for China alone but for all developing countries through our joint efforts

China will build new logistic corridor across European continent linked by railway transportation

China will enter into free trade agreements with more countries, remove all restrictions on foreign investment access in manufacturing sector

China will deepen reform in state-owned enterprises, digital economy, intellectual property, government procurement

In 2024-2028, China's total trade in goods and services is expected to exceed $32 trln and $5 trln respectively

China Development Bank and Exim Bank of China will each set up a 350 bln yuan financing window to support belt and road projects

We will step up joint efforts to ensure safety of belt and road projects and personnels

China will deepen cooperation in green infrastructure, green energy and green transportation

China will increase number of joint laboratories to 100 in next five years, support young foreign scientists to work in China

China will put forward global initiative for artificial intelligence governance

China to establish compliance system for companies involved in Belt and Road, promote integrity in BRI cooperation

We will build open, inclusive and interconnected world for common development

Xi making big promises. His Politburo have made decisions that have hindered China's economic growth and innovation, so while he speaks big its yet to be seen how open he is to economic reform.

Xi's main focus has been on building relationships with Axis members such as Russia, North Korea, Iran.