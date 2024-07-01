Chinese state media reporting comments from Communist Party Chair Xi Jinping:

A healthy and stable development of China-Australia relations is in the fundamental and long-term interests of the two countries and peoples

A healthy, stable development of China-Australia relations is also conducive to regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity

Willing to work with Australia to promote the building of a more mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership

Xi spoke earlier also, congratulating Australia's new Governor General, Sam Mostyn.

The Governor-General performs the ceremonial functions of head of state on behalf of the King.