- China's Xi meets with Spanish Prime Minister in Beijing - Chinese state media.
- China's President Xi, in talks with Prime Minister of Spain: China and Spain should build long-term and stable relationship full of strategic determination, and push bilateral relations to a higher level - state media.
- China's President Xi: Hopes Spain will continue to pay interest to Chinese enterprises, invest and develop businesses, and provide a fair, safe, and non-discriminatory business environment - state media.
- China's President Xi: Hopes Spain will continue to play a constructive role in diplomatic relations between China and the EU - state media.
- China's President Xi: China is willing to expand cooperation with Spain, strengthen communication and cooperation in international organizations such as the G20 - state media.