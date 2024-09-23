If anything is likely to prompt further stimulus in China this is probably it. Youth unemployment in China can have unwanted political repercussions for the Chinese Communist Party.

China’s youth unemployment rate in August, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released Friday:

ages 16 to 24, and not in school,18.8%

from 17.1% in July

Reasons cited include:

economic slowdown

restrictive hiring policies

CNBC carry a snippet from HSBC: