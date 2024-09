Earlier this week Arno had the intitial round of numbers showing slipping China car sales:

Follow-up numbers from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAA) were released on Wednesday. These were ven worse, showing that car sales in August dropped by 5.0% y/y

July was -5.2%

June was -2.7%

Sales of ICE vehicles plunged, sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), including battery EVs and plug-in hybrids, surged.