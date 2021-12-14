That follows the news from Tianjin yesterday here, in case you missed it.

Once again, keep an eye out for China when it comes to the spread of infections. Local authorities adopt a strict zero-COVID policy so that may see more virus measures/restrictions fall into place.

In turn, that could very well end up hurting global supply chains even more, if anything else.

Update: The case in question involves a patient found affected on 13 December. The patient is supposedly under a 14-day quarantine after arriving in Guangzhou from Shanghai on 11 December. It is reported that the patient was traveling back from a foreign country and is now isolating at a hospital.