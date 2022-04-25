Chinese commodities are feeling heavy on fresh lockdowns in Monday Afternoon Trade

Dalian Coking Coal Futures Decline 5.5%

Coke Prices Fall 6%

Iron Ore Futures Plunge 8.7%

Most-Traded Shanghai Hot Rolled Coils Futures Fall 3.5%

Stainless Steel Futures Down More Than 4%

Sentiment is taking a knock on fears that strict lockdown measures will spread to Beijing, after the capital city required everyone living or working in Chaoyang district to take three COVID-19 tests this week and put more than a dozen buildings under lockdown.

Lockdowns in more than a dozen cities across the country, including the financial hub of Shanghai, have heightened worries over wider disruption to economic activity and raised some doubts whether China will be able to reach this year's growth target of about 5.5%.