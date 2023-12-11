Chinese Communist Party leaders met on Monday to discuss the economic growth target and stimulus proposals.

The annual Central Economic Work Conference is attended by Communist Party leader Xi Jingping and other senior officials. The meeting is expected to continue, and conclude, today.

The most recent indications we've had from the Chinese Politburo is that fiscal policy will be boosted moderately, and will remain "flexible, moderate, precise, and effective".

The economic growth target for 2024 is expected somewhere in the range of 4.5% to 5.5%, with 'around 5%, the same as 2023 seeming most likely.

While this meeting yesterday and today is expected to decide on targets and policy these won't be announced publicly until China's annual parliament meeting, usually expected to be held in March.