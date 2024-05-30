Reuters with the summary of developments in Chinese stock markets:

China-listed firms announced record cash dividends totalling 2.2 trillion yuan ($300 billion) for 2023 despite a fall in combined profit, official data shows.

Over 100 listed companies returned money to investors for the first time.

a growing number of firms are unveiling share buyback schemes

China's measures, designed to improve investor returns and announced in March, have triggered a solid rebound in stocks

Here is the link if you are interested in more on this, the report makes comparisons with Japan and South Korea.