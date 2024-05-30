Reuters with the summary of developments in Chinese stock markets:

  • China-listed firms announced record cash dividends totalling 2.2 trillion yuan ($300 billion) for 2023 despite a fall in combined profit, official data shows.
  • Over 100 listed companies returned money to investors for the first time.
  • a growing number of firms are unveiling share buyback schemes
  • China's measures, designed to improve investor returns and announced in March, have triggered a solid rebound in stocks

Here is the link if you are interested in more on this, the report makes comparisons with Japan and South Korea.

CSI 300 weekly candles 30 May 2024 2