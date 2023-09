Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings missed coupon payments in early August. The 'grace period' for the first of these finished up today and tomorrow (September 5 and 6)

builder has about U$187 billion of total liabilities

it has a combined US$22.5 million in dollar note interest due within the a grace period that ends September 5-6

failure to pay the dollar interest within the grace period would allow creditors to call a default

Yuan and China stocks are lower today.