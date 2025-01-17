We get the 2024 Q4 data today:
Meanwhile, China Securities Times has surveyed economists:
- forecast 2025 GDP growth of at least 4.8%
Of course, if you are an economist in China you have to be careful not to offend, Via a Wall Street Journal (gated) report earlier this month:
- At a Washington forum last month, a prominent Chinese economist raised doubts about Beijing’s economic management and said China’s economy might have grown at less than half the roughly 5% pace flaunted by authorities.
- When Xi Jinping found out, he was furious.
- According to people familiar with the matter, the Chinese leader ordered an investigation of Gao Shanwen, chief economist at state-owned SDIC Securities, who has frequently advised the government on economic and financial policies. Xi then ordered authorities to discipline him.