The background to this is:

UK media reports that Russia has requested military assistance from China re Ukraine war

And counters some of the weekend optimistic reports, eg.:

Weekend "hope" news - Ukraine says talks with Russia could yield results in days

Anyway, the Chinese embassy in Washington, when asked on the reports that Russia is seeking Chinese military assistance, said in a statement that the priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control

  • says the current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting

These are mealy-mouthed words. "Disconcerting"? I doubt the embassy knows much at all about the report and thus the bland comment.

