If anything, the chart shows that the mood music is more pensive as investors are likely waiting on more action by Beijing. That especially a follow through on the fiscal side of things. The CSI 300 index is up 0.5% today but it's not really noticeable from the charts.
It seems to be that investors are still hanging on to the leftover enthusiasm from before the Golden Week holiday. It's a good first step in trying to convince of a turnaround in sentiment. The surge higher shows much appetite and money waiting on the sidelines to bet on a China recovery.
The fear is that Chinese officials might leave this sort of mood hanging for too long, again.