If anything, the chart shows that the mood music is more pensive as investors are likely waiting on more action by Beijing. That especially a follow through on the fiscal side of things. The CSI 300 index is up 0.5% today but it's not really noticeable from the charts.

CSI 300 index weekly chart

It seems to be that investors are still hanging on to the leftover enthusiasm from before the Golden Week holiday. It's a good first step in trying to convince of a turnaround in sentiment. The surge higher shows much appetite and money waiting on the sidelines to bet on a China recovery.

The fear is that Chinese officials might leave this sort of mood hanging for too long, again.