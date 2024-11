The Shanghai Composite index closes the day down 0.5% and CSI 300 index down 1.0%. But on the week itself, both indices secured gains of roughly 5.5% - largely boosted by the strong buying yesterday. Chinese officials are slated to announce stimulus measures at around 0800 GMT as seen here next.

However, the question remains whether it will be enough to stir up further optimism? Or will investors end up being disappointed once again? From earlier: Will we get anything from China today?