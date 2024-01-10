Japanese shares are hitting 34 year highs but the mood isn't so bullish in China.
The Shangahi Composite has dropped to its lowest since April of 2022.
The 'bluechip' CSI300 is faring even worse, to its lowest since Q1 2019.
