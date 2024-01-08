China's blue-chip index, its CSI300, fell to its lowest level in nearly five years on Monday.

Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9%

Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 Index fell more than 2% to fresh record lows

In Hong Kong, stocks dropped another 2%

the Hang Seng Tech Index fell more than 3% to the lowest level in 13 months

Factors cited:

signs of rising geopolitical tensions ahead of Taiwan's elections this weekend, with Taiwan's defence ministry saying it had three more Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait on Sunday

China's foreign ministry said on Sunday the country will sanction five U.S. military manufacturers in response to the latest round of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan

China's economy, especially the fragile state of the property market, with another major firm going bankrupt on the weekend (