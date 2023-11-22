Chinese government advisers will recommend economic growth targets for next year ranging from 4.5% to 5.5% to an annual policymakers' meeting

five of the seven advisers who spoke with Reuters said they favoured a target of around 5%, matching this year's goal

One adviser will propose a 4.5% target, while the other suggested a 5.0-5.5% range

The proposals will be made next month at the ruling Communist Party's annual Central Economic Work Conference that discusses policy plans and the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

Info via Reuters report.

