Chinese government advisers will recommend economic growth targets for next year ranging from 4.5% to 5.5% to an annual policymakers' meeting
- five of the seven advisers who spoke with Reuters said they favoured a target of around 5%, matching this year's goal
- One adviser will propose a 4.5% target, while the other suggested a 5.0-5.5% range
The proposals will be made next month at the ruling Communist Party's annual Central Economic Work Conference that discusses policy plans and the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.
Info via Reuters report.
More:
- would require Beijing to step up fiscal stimulus, the advisers said
- monetary stimulus is expected to play a more limited role as the central bank remains concerned a widening interest rate differential with the West may further weaken the yuan and encourage capital outflows