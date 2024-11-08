Due at 0130 GMT on Saturday, November 9, 2024:

2130 US Eastern time on Friday, November 8

China's CPI for October:

expected -0.1% m/m, prior 0.0%

expected +0.4% y/y, prior +0.4%

PPI:

expected -2.5% y/y, prior -2.8%

expected not as negative as in September due to raw material metals having risen in October, along with the global price of crude oil

***

Ahead of the data we should hear something out of the National People's Congress Standing Committee sometime on Friday (the meeting concludes today). More stimulus measures are expected.