Due at 0130 GMT on Saturday, November 9, 2024:
- 2130 US Eastern time on Friday, November 8
China's CPI for October:
- expected -0.1% m/m, prior 0.0%
- expected +0.4% y/y, prior +0.4%
PPI:
- expected -2.5% y/y, prior -2.8%
- expected not as negative as in September due to raw material metals having risen in October, along with the global price of crude oil
***
Ahead of the data we should hear something out of the National People's Congress Standing Committee sometime on Friday (the meeting concludes today). More stimulus measures are expected.