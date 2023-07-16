The Chinese data release is scheduled for 0200 GMT on Monday, 17 July 2023

this is 10pm US Eastern time on Sunday, 16 July

Expectations for June 'activity' data are subdued, reflecting the weak economic recovery China is experiencing. The y/y GDP is showing an impressive 7.7% expected. The thing about this is that the good number expected is mainly due to the base impact of very poor growth for the equivalent perion of 2022. Keep your eyes on the q/q data instead, a half a per cent growth from Q1 is all that is expected.