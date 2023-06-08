Due at 0130 GMT, which is 9.30pm US Eastern time:
A preview via one of Australia's 'big four' banks, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Australian analysts keep a keen eye on Chinese economic developments. Low official inflation data from is no hurdle to further stimulus should authorities go down that path.
CBA snippet:
- We estimate headline CPI picked up marginally in May because of higher food prices. But a high year-ago base and soft demand suggest downside risks. PPI deflation likely deepened because of weaker commodity prices and weaker manufacturing activity.