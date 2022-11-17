This is a piece from Bloomberg that has appeared in Chinese media, Caixin. Obviously getting a tick of approval!
- China’s moves to ease the two biggest risks facing the economy — Covid restrictions and the property slump — are fueling optimism of a rebound in growth next year, prompting some economists to upgrade forecasts.
It goes on:
- ANZ raised its growth forecast for next year Wednesday to above 5%, while Morgan Stanley this week predicted a surge in consumer spending
I posted on Monday on the twin policy packages to address the country's damaging COVID restrictions and devastated property sector:
If China does bounce back the bouncing local stock market will extend higher and China-proxy trades (such as the Australian dollar) should have a tailwind.
