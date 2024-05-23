Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China statement says (in brief):

PLA conducts joint military drills surrounding Taiwan Island

drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, the north, south and east of Taiwan Island, as well as areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu; Wuqiu, and Dongyin.

the army, navy, air force and rocket force of the theater command are being organized to conduct the joint drills; code-named Joint Sword-2024A

from Thursday to Friday

the drills also serve as a strong punishment for the separatist acts of "Taiwan independence" forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces

Map via social media:

Reports are that US naval vessels, and other military, are on the way towards the East China Sea, which is north of Taiwan