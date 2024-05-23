Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China statement says (in brief):
- PLA conducts joint military drills surrounding Taiwan Island
- drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, the north, south and east of Taiwan Island, as well as areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu; Wuqiu, and Dongyin.
- the army, navy, air force and rocket force of the theater command are being organized to conduct the joint drills; code-named Joint Sword-2024A
- from Thursday to Friday
- the drills also serve as a strong punishment for the separatist acts of "Taiwan independence" forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces
Map via social media:
Reports are that US naval vessels, and other military, are on the way towards the East China Sea, which is north of Taiwan