Evergrande is one of China's massively indebted property developer firms in the maelstrom of a property market crisis that is dragging on China’s economic growth. The group is undergoing a restructuring plan, including offloading assets, to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt.
News is crossing that some staff at the firm's wealth management unit have been detained by local police in Shenzen. Summary of news items:
- Shenzhen police said authorities “took criminal coercive measures against suspects including Du and others in the financial wealth management (Shenzhen) company under Evergrande Group.”
- It was unclear who Du was. Its probably Du Liang, head of the company’s wealth management unit.
- Evergrande did not immediately answer questions seeking comment.