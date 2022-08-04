A piece in the South China Morning Post recapping a speech from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to the World Economic Forum (WEF), which was posted online last month.
- signalled a higher tolerance for inflation this year
- Li indicated that China’s inflation rate could reach 3.5 per cent this year, a broader range than the target of around 3 per cent proposed by government in March.
- “If we can keep the unemployment rate below 5.5 per cent and the CPI rise stays under 3.5 per cent for the whole year, we can live with a growth rate that is slightly higher or lower than the target, not too low of course,”
