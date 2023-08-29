Chinese refining giant Sinopec Corp says its planning to maintain steady refinery output during the second half of 2023. The firm is expecting domestic fuel demand to further recover.

plans 127 million metric tons of crude throughput, about 5.04 million barrels per day, between July and December, versus 126.54 million tons during the first six months

“The Chinese economy is seen extending its recovery. Domestic refined fuel demand is looking up and natural gas demand will maintain growth and that of chemical products will rebound gradually”

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) is the world's largest oil refining, gas and petrochemical conglomerate