Chinese State Broadcaster:

Lai Ching-Te's May 20 speech was 'complete confession' of Taiwan independence

Lai Ching-Te's May 20 speech seriously 'provoked' one-China principle, undermined peace and stability across Taiwan strait

Lai Ching-Te's may 20 speech 'extremely harmful'

Mainland china's countermeasures 'legitimate, legal and necessary'

Lai used 'country' to refer to Taiwan throughout his speech, has no sincerity in promoting cross-strait exchanges

China's drills around Taiwan are 'punishment' for Lai's provocation

Taiwan's DPP govt and external forces must stop seeking independence, or every provocation will be met with counter-attacks, and counter-attacks will become more 'intense'

Forthright comments out of China. Escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and around Taiwan