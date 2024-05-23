Chinese State Broadcaster:

  • Lai Ching-Te's May 20 speech was 'complete confession' of Taiwan independence
  • Lai Ching-Te's May 20 speech seriously 'provoked' one-China principle, undermined peace and stability across Taiwan strait
  • Lai Ching-Te's may 20 speech 'extremely harmful'
  • Mainland china's countermeasures 'legitimate, legal and necessary'
  • Lai used 'country' to refer to Taiwan throughout his speech, has no sincerity in promoting cross-strait exchanges
  • China's drills around Taiwan are 'punishment' for Lai's provocation
  • Taiwan's DPP govt and external forces must stop seeking independence, or every provocation will be met with counter-attacks, and counter-attacks will become more 'intense'

Forthright comments out of China. Escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and around Taiwan

