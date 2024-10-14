I posted on the upgrade from GS yesterday, here:

Xinhua is a Chinese Communist Party state media outlet in China, now reporting the news also. The Politburo will be grateful not everyone is down on the stimuli efforts. GS cited in Xinhua:

"The latest round of China stimulus clearly indicates that policymakers have made a turn on cyclical policy management and increased their focus on the economy"

ICYM, GS forecast 4.9% growth in 2024, up from their previous forecast of 4.7%

and 4.7% in 2025, previous was 4.3%

The official Chinese government forecast is 'around 5%' for 2024.

GS getting close!