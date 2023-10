Reuters conveying the info.

Li Keqiang was China's former Premier (2013 to 2023) not too long ago when China was still expressing an interest in further opening up and encouraging enterprise in the country. He was known as a go-to guy economic 'fixer'. He lost the fight to loosen constraints on the economy to Chinese Communist Party Chair Xi Jinping. He was then shuffled out of his position by Xi.

He was 68. CCTV reports he died from a heart attack.

RIP