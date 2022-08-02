Nancy is heading to Taiwan. China's Communist Party is very upset.

China response:

Speculation that China has sent 2 of its 3 aircraft carriers to the Taiwan Strait

Reports now that military drills will be conducted in the South China Sea near Bohai Sea. Reports via Chain state TV, CCTV

the Bohai Sea is a ways away from the Taiwan Straits. Could send a plane or whatever over Taiwan from there of course.

more to come