Chinese President Xi spoke to a meeting of anti-corruption regulators on Monday.

Xinhua New Agency with the info, Xi said:

  • Action should be taken to prevent leading officials from acting for any interest group or power group, and to forestall any collusion between officials and businesspeople

On the face of it this is not an unreasonable remark.

If viewed in the context of China's not too long ago fierce crackdowns on various industry sectors, including tech, this could be taken as a sign that government moves to restrict industry may not have entirely passed. Offshore, and onshore, investors will be concerned if there is a re-emergence of tighter regulation in China.

xi congress speech 16 October 2022