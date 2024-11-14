And that is thanks to Beijing disappointing markets once again with a failure to live up to stimulus announcements. It was the case right after the Golden Week holiday and it was the case again on Friday last week. With the drop today, the CSI 300 index closes down by 1.7% to post its lowest close this week.

CSI 300 index daily chart

It's been a rather back and forth last few days but the feeling is that there are hints of exhaustion when it comes to Chinese equities at the moment. That especially since Beijing has not followed up on the rallying momentum prior to the Golden Week holiday.

In the bigger picture, China is a very, very attractive opportunity as valuations are cheap and price levels are low at the moment. And that provides an alluring proposition for any investor, that is if you can ride this wave out. I'm definitely keeping an eye out but I'm not entirely convinced that this is where the turning point is, especially since local authorities have not delivered in recent weeks.

The technical breakout at the end of September is a good starting point but I fear that with a lack of convincing, China stocks might slip back into old habits and slide down again in the weeks ahead. The warning signs are definitely building to say the least: It's not a pretty picture in China