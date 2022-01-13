A piece in the South China Morning Post ICYMI:
Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan:
- said the Omicron strain spread quickly and was highly infectious
- “It is necessary to further improve the efficiency of nucleic acid testing and investigations, adopt strict social control measures, block transmission routes as soon as possible, and strictly prevent the spread of the epidemic,”
---
Today's case numbers fell relative to the previous day but the risk of tighter restriction remain, a risk to economic growth and supply chains.