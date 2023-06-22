A Chinese media report on Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng meeting with Singapore's Temasek Chairman Lim Boon Heng earlier this week in Beijing.
He is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and close to President Xi Jinping.
The article is in Xinhua (English), in brief:
- the economy has recovered and turned for the better
- He said a bumper summer harvest of grains is likely, the manufacturing industry has been growing steadily, the service industry is picking up relatively fast
- said investment, consumption, and export played their role in a coordinated way, employment and commodity prices are kept generally stable, and solid headway is being made in high-quality development.
- "China's economic development is showing sound momentum in the first half of the year," said He.
Bullish stuff. He may be talking his book though.