A Chinese media report on Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng meeting with Singapore's Temasek Chairman Lim Boon Heng earlier this week in Beijing.

He is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and close to President Xi Jinping.

The article is in Xinhua (English), in brief:

the economy has recovered and turned for the better

He said a bumper summer harvest of grains is likely, the manufacturing industry has been growing steadily, the service industry is picking up relatively fast

said investment, consumption, and export played their role in a coordinated way, employment and commodity prices are kept generally stable, and solid headway is being made in high-quality development.

"China's economic development is showing sound momentum in the first half of the year," said He.

Bullish stuff. He may be talking his book though.