A Chinese media report on Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng meeting with Singapore's Temasek Chairman Lim Boon Heng earlier this week in Beijing.

He is a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and close to President Xi Jinping.

The article is in Xinhua (English), in brief:

  • the economy has recovered and turned for the better
  • He said a bumper summer harvest of grains is likely, the manufacturing industry has been growing steadily, the service industry is picking up relatively fast
  • said investment, consumption, and export played their role in a coordinated way, employment and commodity prices are kept generally stable, and solid headway is being made in high-quality development.
  • "China's economic development is showing sound momentum in the first half of the year," said He.

Bullish stuff. He may be talking his book though.

He Lifeng 22 June 2023