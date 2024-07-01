Via Nikkei today (gtaed):
- Chinese national security authorities will have greater power to inspect smartphones and other electronic devices beginning Monday
- The new powers are part of stronger anti-espionage laws that took effect,. The power of inspection extends to the phones of foreigners in the country.
- The new espionage law broadens the information covered to anything involving “national security and interests.”
- National security authorities now are permitted to inspect baggage and electronic devices simply on suspicion of espionage.