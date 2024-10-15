SPX daily

Chipmakers and China are weighing on US equity markets.

The main catalyst for the selloff was a soft guide from ASML in results that were accidentally released early. Shares of the company are down 17% and have led to 5% declines in Nvidia and AMD among other chip names. Other laggards are China stocks with JD down 9% and BIDU down 5%.

It's not all bad news with cruise lines strong in a good sign for consumers and banks holding up after upbeat earnings from BAC, GS and Citi.

The selling has accelerated in the past 30 minutes and the S&P 500 has now erased yesterday's record rally.