With a lack of headlines to work with, European morning trade today has been rather restrained. The dollar is still keeping a slight advance across the board, working with levels noted earlier here.

Meanwhile, equities pushed lower in the opening two hours of the Europe cash market open but are now starting to nudge back up again though I would say that the gains may be rather tentative. Wall Street will have the final say and after two big days of gains to start the week, are we starting to see the momentum falter?

S&P 500 futures are up 12 points, or 0.3%, while European indices are also hanging on to light gains at the moment. The DAX is up 0.2%, CAC 40 up 0.5%, and UK FTSE up 0.1%.

There's still plenty to sort out on the day with Treasury yields holding higher as well, keeping thereabouts after the move from earlier here.