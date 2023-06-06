It looks like the 2024 US Presidential race will be a repeat of the last one but there's still plenty of time between now and November 2024 for that to change.

One guy who will look to mix it up is former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

He's an extreme long shot but he might have a role to play as a stalking horse. That would mean he's used to ruthlessly attack a favorite in order to bolster the chances of someone in 2nd or 3rd place. Presumably in this case, he would be attacking Trump to help out DeSantis or Pence but that's far from a sure thing and could certainly be reversed.

In any case, he's a man that can command attention and sling mud so he could have a role to play in the next 18 months.

Here are the current odds on PredictIt for President.

