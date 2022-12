CIBC is out with a report highlighting the case for a moderation in inflation. They cite 10 reasons:

Money supply is flat, or down in real terms Easing five year TIPS breakeven inflation rate Households have given up some net worth gains Shipping costs are declining Upstream food costs have fallen, including grains and food shipping costs Non-auto retail inventory-to sales ratios have nearly recovered to pre-pandemic norms Leading rent indicators have decelerated The St Louis Fed's price pressures indicator has turned (see chart) The percentage of Americans who are voluntarily leaving one job to hunt for another has started

to decline The impacts of Fed hikes are still coming

For me, I don't think the worthwhile debate is whether inflation has peaked (it has) but where inflation falls to in 2024. If it's 2% then the Fed has won but if/when China reopens and we get a soft landing and commodities rally again; there's a good chance it gets stuck at 4%. What does the Fed do then?