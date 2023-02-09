China sent a spy balloon. Now they are getting payback ;-)

Via the Wall Street Journal (gated) ICYMI:

The Hong Kong subsidiary of Citadel Securities has been designated a “qualified foreign institutional investor," or QFII.

It was previously limited to buying and selling mainland Chinese shares through Stock Connect, a trading link with Hong Kong.

Now it'll get wider access, for both brokerage and trading, to equity and bond markets in China

As background to this, along with the more recent Stock Connect link, the two-decade-old QFII programme provides a crucial pathway for international institutions to access China's financial markets.

QFII certification is held by more than 740 foreign institutions (that's via data from China's securities regulator).

Four further organisations have recently received QFII certifications.

Graphic via Goldman Sachs