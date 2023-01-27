South Korea’s financial regulator the Financial Services Commission (FSC) has fined US-based Citadel Securities nearly 12bn KRW (approx 9.7mn USD) saying the firm disturbed the local stock market with high-frequency algorithm trading.



Financial Services Commission (FSC) statement said, in summary:

the firm had distorted stock prices with artificial factors, such as orders on the condition of “immediate or cancel” and by filling gaps in bid prices

firm carried out such trading on an average of 1,422 stocks per day from October 2017 to May 2018

totalling over 500 billion won worth of trades

Info via Reuters.