ICYMI, in a note Citi analysts cautioned that Trump's proposed tariffs could lead to a decline in S&P 500 earnings by a few percentage points.

  • They noted that the market has not yet fully accounted for this risk, particularly with the new tariffs targeting China, Canada, and Mexico.
  • Industries with substantial trade exposure, such as Canada's energy exports, are likely to feel the impact.
  • These tariffs could lower S&P 500 earnings in 2025 and significantly affect gross margins.
  • However, previous instances of tariff relief suggest potential flexibility, and market attention is now transitioning from election concerns to uncertainty surrounding policies.

The 'Trump tariff' concerns seem to be being rapidly priced by the market ... shrugged off even! Still, a wobble today:

stocks pre thanksgivign 28 November 2024