ICYMI, in a note Citi analysts cautioned that Trump's proposed tariffs could lead to a decline in S&P 500 earnings by a few percentage points.
- They noted that the market has not yet fully accounted for this risk, particularly with the new tariffs targeting China, Canada, and Mexico.
- Industries with substantial trade exposure, such as Canada's energy exports, are likely to feel the impact.
- These tariffs could lower S&P 500 earnings in 2025 and significantly affect gross margins.
- However, previous instances of tariff relief suggest potential flexibility, and market attention is now transitioning from election concerns to uncertainty surrounding policies.
