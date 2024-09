Info via Bloomberg of jumbo-sized interest rate cuts to come from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

Citi were expecting a 50bp Fed Funds cut on September 18 but after the CPI data on Wednesday trimmed that back to now forecasting a 25bp rate cut:

maintain their projection for 125bp of rate cuts by year end, which translates now to 50bp cuts on November 7 and 50 again on December 18