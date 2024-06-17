A note on Monday from Citi, downgraded its outlook on European equities to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’. Simultaneously upgraded the more "growth-oriented" US.

Citi's key reasons for the Europe downgrade:

heightened political risks;

narrowing market leadership;

and potential for a continued positioning unwind

"Our sector allocation is tilted towards growth (‘overweights’ in tech, industrials) and select defensives (healthcare)"

Citi analysts say they remain constructive over the medium-term due to early-cycle macro dynamics in Europe and inflecting fundamentals.

Citi's note has spread across media outlets.