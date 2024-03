Projections from Citi come via a Reuters report:

Raises 2Q 2024 price forecast to $78/bbl (from $72/bbl), owing to larger-than-expected supply disruptions during 1Q 2024, ongoing tensions in Middle East

"We remain less bullish, expecting Brent to fall into the low $70s/bbl by year end, barring any unexpected supply disruption"

Expects Brent to average $75/bbl in 2024