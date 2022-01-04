Citi Global Head of Commodities Strategy Ed Morse spoke in an interview to discuss the outlook for commodities in 2022.
On Brent:
- I think we're moving from a period that's been over a year in which we've had inventories drawing down not enough supply to meet demand to a period in which we're going to see, starting no later than the second quarter we believe, inventory is starting to grow around the world in an accelerated basis.
- So we think this is going to be a year where prices are going to go down rather than up. And we're looking at Brent going from an average of over $75 a barrel this past quarter to maybe $10 or $12 or $15 lower than that by the fourth quarter of this current year.
