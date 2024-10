Info comes via Reuters, updating the Citi outlook for oil.

Lowers 0-3 month Brent oil target price to $70/bbl (from $74/bbl)

Lowers Q4 2024 Brent forecast to $70/bbl (from $74/bbl)

Recent Israel military action is unlikely to be seen by the market as leading to an escalation that impacts oil supply

We expect a lower geopolitical risk premium in our base case, than we previously assumed

Oil gapped lower in Sunday evening (US time) futures trade: