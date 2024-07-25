Reuters have the piece from a Citi report on politics / oil.

In brief:

Trump presidency could be net bearish for oil prices

combination of factors including tariffs and oil-friendly policies, and pushing the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) to release more oil into the market

The main bullish risk for oil markets under a Trump presidency would be would be pressure on Iran, though this could have a limited impact.

a "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, the market could see a 500-900 thousand barrel per day impact on Iranian oil exports

---

More immediately, Citi enumerate known risks: