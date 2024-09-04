Citi forecasts oil prices could drop to $60 per barrel next year if OPEC+ doesn't increase production cuts.

  • Then, from $60, prices could fall further to $50 before rebounding, influenced by financial flows.
  • Geopolitical tensions are having minimal long-term impact on oil prices, with weaker rebounds after each spike.
  • Markets now see these tensions as opportunities to sell during temporary price increases.
  • Citi warns OPEC may lose market confidence in defending $70 oil if output cuts aren’t extended.
  • Citi has issued similarly negative forecasts before, which have sometimes been wrong.
  • In June, Citi predicted a $60 Brent crude by 2025, advising producers to hedge and investors to take short-term bearish positions.
  • Oil prices fell to a nine-month low on concerns about demand and potential supply growth.
  • OPEC+ is reconsidering easing production cuts due to the price drop, with Brent crude below $73 and WTI below $70.

The note from Citi was covered by various outlets, summary above ICYMI.

Earlier:

Just a few moments ago we had oil inventory data:

Brent catching a bid on it:

oil brent api inventory 05 September 2024 2