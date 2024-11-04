Wall Street Journal convey the info from analysts at Citi:
- A win by Trump, who proposes tax cuts, would likely support equities instead of gold
- Gold fell by 8.2% in the month that followed Trump’s 2016 victory
- Gold is held by some as a hedge against uncertainty, has tended to struggle in the weeks following most U.S. elections since the 1980s
Citi still like buying dips:
- bull market remains intact
- expect prices to rise to $3,000/oz over the next six months (weakening US labor market and rising ETF demand)