Bloomberg (gated) convey the info from a Citi note saying

“We do not think markets have been adequately pricing downside risks for inflation heading into the May inflation release,”

like five months ago, the market is coming off two consecutive lower-than-forecast CPI prints

Yet inflation expectations over the next couple of years are currently higher than they were at the beginning of 2023, despite tighter financial conditions, lower year-over-year inflation and higher unemployment and jobless claims

and says core inflation is set to fall meaningfully below 0.4% m/m in May for the first time since November

I posted previews earlier for the inflation report due today, in which analysts warn that higher than expected core inflation will trigger a rate hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on Wednesday:

Citi are thinking the risk is the other way though.

Fed Funds: